Soccer-Ten-man Barcelona fight back to win 2-1 at Osasuna after Lewandowski sees red

Second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha rescued 10-man Barcelona as they fought back to win 2-1 at Osasuna in LaLiga on Tuesday after striker Robert Lewandowski was sent off in the first-half.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 04:06 IST
Second-half goals from Pedri and Raphinha rescued 10-man Barcelona as they fought back to win 2-1 at Osasuna in LaLiga on Tuesday after striker Robert Lewandowski was sent off in the first-half. David Garcia headed Osasuna into the lead from a corner in the sixth minute and Lewandowski saw red following a second booking in the 31st.

Gerard Pique, who was on the bench, was also shown a red card at halftime after complaining to the referee. Yet Pedri equalised from a rebound right after the break and Raphinha came off the bench to score Barca's winner five minutes from fulltime, with a brilliant dipping header from outside the box that looped over the goalkeeper into the net.

Barcelona will go into the World Cup break top of the standings on 37 points, five ahead second-placed Real Madrid, who will host second-bottom Cadiz on Thursday. Osasuna are sixth on 23 points.

