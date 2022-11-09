Premier League 30 years celebrations culminate with screening of matches in Mumbai

The Premier League celebrating its 30-year anniversary for Indian fans in Mumbai culminated at the 3 Wise Monkeys Bar in Khar on Saturday and Sunday, which kicked off in the evening. The venue hosted four match screenings across the two days of the weekend, they were organised by the Premier League and the GREAT campaign for fans. Approximately, 700 fans showed up for the four screenings across the two days to witness the blockbuster Premier League games as a community, as per a press release from the league.

The screening event in Khar provided a chance to fans, invited from official Club fan groups across the city of Mumbai, who got to watch Manchester City vs Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Brighton & Hove Albion along with Premier League icon Paul Dickov on Saturday. On Sunday, 3 Wise Monkeys hosted two more screenings for the fans. It was for the Chelsea vs Arsenal game which kicked-off at 5.30 pm and the second match, Tottenham Hotspurs vs Liverpool which started at 10 pm. The venue was packed to the brim with fans of the Premier League and was a testament to the immense following of the league in India.

English First Division clubs thought that for the sport of football to advance and prosper in the early 1990s, a dramatic reform of the sport was required. The Founder Members Agreement, which established the fundamental guidelines for the creation of the Premier League, was, therefore, signed on July 17, 1991.

The League would be allowed to arrange its own broadcast and sponsorship agreements because it would be commercially independent of the Football League and the FA (Football Association). The 22 First Division clubs left the Football League collectively on February 20, 1992, and three months later, on May 27, the Premier League was founded as a limited corporation.

On Saturday, August 15, 1992, the first Premier League season began with 22 clubs. Arsenal, Aston Villa, Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Ipswich Town, Leeds United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Nottingham Forest, Oldham Athletic, Queens Park Rangers, Sheffield United, Sheffield Wednesday, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wimbledon were among the 22 founding teams of the new Premier League.

Six of these teams Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham Hotspur have consistently competed in the Premier League. (ANI)

