Cricket-Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final

Pakistan will continue their rollercoaster ride at the Twenty20 World Cup into the final after beating New Zealand by seven wickets in front of a raucous crowd largely made up of their compatriots at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Paceman Shaheen Afridi led the way with 2-24 as the Black Caps were restricted to 152-4 before openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam finally found their scoring touch with half centuries in a 105-run stand to lay the foundation for victory.

Pakistan scraped into the last four only after the Netherlands had upset South Africa last Sunday but will now play India or England, who face off in the second semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday, in Sunday's title decider in Melbourne. Skipper Babar was dropped behind the stumps off the first delivery he faced but went on to score 53, while Rizwan hit 57 off 43 deliveries before Shan Masood got Pakistan over the line at 153-3 with five balls to spare.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)