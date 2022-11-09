"Babar and I were struggling but we kept fighting": Rizwan on finding form in semi-final against New Zealand

Following his side's seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the first semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan said that he and his batting partner Babar Azam kept fighting and believing in themselves despite their lean patch. Star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan found form at the right moment, smashing key half-centuries to help Pakistan cruise into the final of the ICC T20 World Cup after defeating New Zealand by seven wickets in the first semifinal at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

"Luckily, the fifty was in the semifinal. Babar and I were struggling but we worked hard and believed. We kept fighting. When we crossed the boundary line, we decided to take the attack to the new ball bowlers. When we finished the powerplay, we knew one of us had to bat deep as it was a tricky pitch. Our start (to the tournament) was not good, but the guys kept believing," said Rizwan in a post-match presentation. Before this semifinal, both Azam and Rizwan struggled for runs in the tournament. Azam had scored 39 runs in five innings while Rizwan had also managed only 103 runs in five innings prior to this semifinal match.

Opting to bat first, New Zealand posted 152/4 in their 20 overs. Left struggling at 49/3 in eight overs, skipper Kane Williamson (46 of 42 balls) built a 68-run stand with all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, who scored a valuable 53* of 35 balls consisting of three fours and a six. Mitchell and James Neesham (16*) helped their side achieve a defendable total on a slow surface. Pacer Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, taking 2/24. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz also took a wicket.

Chasing 153, Pakistan openers Babar Azam (53) and Mohammad Rizwan (57) found form at a perfect time. Both hit valuable half-centuries and added 105 runs for the first wicket in 76 balls. Mohammad Haris also played a key knock of 30 of 26 balls after Trent Boult dismissed both openers. Pakistan finished the match with seven wickets in hand and five balls to spare.

Rizwan got the 'Man of the Match' for his half-century. Men in Green will play either India or England in the final of the tournament.

Brief Score: New Zealand 152/4 (Daryl Mitchell 53*, Kane Williamson 46; Shaheen Afridi 2-24) vs Pakistan: 153/3 in 19.1 overs (Mohammad Rizwan 57, Babar Azam 53, Trent Boult 2/33). (ANI)

