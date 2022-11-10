Never thought I would play in World Cup again: Alex Hales after his match-winning knock against India in semi-final

After guiding England to the T20 World Cup final with his match-winning knock, opener Alex Hales said he was never sure if he would get a place in the Three Lions' WC squad and the opener was happy with the way he played in the high-pressure match. Top knocks from openers Alex Hales and Jos Buttler powered England to an emphatic 10-wicket win over India in the second semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Australia at Adelaide on Thursday.

"It will be right up there for sure (referring to perfect innings). The huge occasion, India in a semifinal of a World Cup, really happy with the way I played and it is as special as it gets. This is one of the best grounds to bat in, especially in the powerplay, a really good surface and great value for good cricket shots, this is a ground I have good memories of and enjoy batting here," Alex Hales said in the post-match presentation. The England opening duo put on a stellar show in Adelaide as they went on the hammer Indian bowlers right from the beginning of their innings. It was Hales, who smashed Indian bowlers earlier in the innings as Buttler played the second fiddle. Their partnership guided England in chasing down 169 with all 10 wickets and 24 balls to spare. Hales remained unbeaten on 86 from just 47 deliveries while Buttler scored 80* from 49 deliveries

Hales gushed about his captain and opening partner Jos Buttler and expressed satisfaction with the manner the latter performed in the intense game against India. "I never thought I'd play in a World Cup again, and to get a chance is a special feeling. It's a country I love playing in. Jos was unbelievable out there," said Hales, who received the Player of the match award.

With this, the final between England and Pakistan is set. Talking about the match, put to bat first by England, India posted 168/6 in their 20 overs. Hardik Pandya (63 off 33 balls) and Virat Kohli (50 off 40 balls) were the stars for Men in Blue with the bat. They put on a crucial stand of 61-runs for the fourth wicket.

Pacer Chris Jordan was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/43. Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes got a wicket each. Chasing 169, England put pressure on Indian bowlers right from the first over. India did not have any answer for the onslaught brought by Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*). England chased the total with all ten wickets in hand with four overs to spare.

Hales (86* off 47 balls) was adjudged as the 'Man of the Match'. Brief Score: India: 168/6 (Hardik Pandya 63, Virat Kohli 50; Chris Jordan 3-43) vs England: 170/0 in 16 overs (Alex Hales 86*, Jos Buttler 80*) (ANI).

