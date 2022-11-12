Left Menu

Rugby-England's Thompson sent off in women's World Cup final

Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 12:27 IST
Rugby-England's Thompson sent off in women's World Cup final
England winger Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle on New Zealand's Portia Woodman in the 18th minute of the women's World Cup final at Eden Park on Saturday.

With England leading 14-0, Woodman had made a break down the left wing and just passed the ball back inside when Thompson clattered into her head high.

Woodman was taken off the pitch on a motorised stretcher.

