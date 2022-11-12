Rugby-England's Thompson sent off in women's World Cup final
Reuters | Auckland | Updated: 12-11-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 12:27 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England winger Lydia Thompson was sent off for a reckless tackle on New Zealand's Portia Woodman in the 18th minute of the women's World Cup final at Eden Park on Saturday.
With England leading 14-0, Woodman had made a break down the left wing and just passed the ball back inside when Thompson clattered into her head high.
Woodman was taken off the pitch on a motorised stretcher.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thompson
- England
- World Cup
- New Zealand's
- Eden Park
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rugby-England's Hunter to win record 138th cap in World Cup quarter-final
PREVIEW-Rugby-England, NZ plot collision course in World Cup quarter-finals
Rain delays toss, start of England-Australia clash
T20 World Cup match between England and Australia at MCG abandoned due to rain.
Cricket-Australia-England T20 World Cup clash washed out