T20 WC: Jos Buttler chooses "eye-catching" Suryakumar Yadav as his 'Man of the Tournament'

England skipper Jos Buttler chose star Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav as his 'Player of the Tournament' for the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, saying that he played with "extreme freedom" and was "incredibly eye-catching in a star-studded line-up". T20 World Cup finalists Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and Buttler have picked up their 'Player of the Tournament.'

ICC on Friday unveiled a list of nine players that are in contention of getting the prize, featuring star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who has been the tournament's leading run scorer so far with 296 runs with four fifties. The list also features Suryakumar Yadav, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Afridi, England all-rounder Sam Curran, England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales, Zimbabwe all-rounder Sikandar Raza and Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. "I think Suryakumar Yadav. I think Suryakumar Yadav for me has been someone who has played with extreme freedom. He has been incredibly eye-catching to watch in such a star-studded line-up. To stand out the way he has is amazing," ICC quoted Buttler as saying.

Yadav is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 239 runs that came a strike rate of 189.68, the best in the tournament. He has also scored three half-centuries in six innings. Buttler also said that his teammates, all-rounder Sam Curran and batter Alex Hales also have a chance to win the award.

"Of course, there is a couple of our guys on that sheet as well - Sam Curran and Alex Hales. If they put in a great performance in the final, they can be the Player of the Tournament for me," Buttler added. Curran is England's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 10. Hales has scored 211 runs in five innings at an average of 52.75, with two half-centuries. Buttler himself has scored 199 runs in five matches at an average of 49.75 with two fifties.

On the other hand, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam chose his side's all-rounder Shadab Khan for the award. His contributions have proved to be instrumental in his side's surge to the final. He has taken 10 wickets for his side in the tournament and also played a knock of 52 in a crucial match against South Africa. "I think it should be Shadab Khan for the way he is playing. While his bowling has been outstanding, his batting also improved quite a bit. His dominating performances in the last three games along with his outstanding fielding makes him a prime contender for the Player of the Tournament," said Babar.

England and Pakistan will meet in the final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Melbourne. (ANI)

