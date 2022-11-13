Left Menu

Soccer-Allegri hails Juve's improvement, but warns against defensive Lazio

Allegri said that striker Dusan Vlahovic is still out due to a groin injury, while midfielder Manuel Locatelli and winger Juan Cuadrado would be available for the match. Argentine midfielder and playmaker Angel Di Maria picked up a low-grade hamstring injury early last month and has since had limited playing time as a late substitute against Inter Milan and Verona.

Soccer-Allegri hails Juve's improvement, but warns against defensive Lazio
Juventus logo Image Credit: ANI

Juventus have regained their team spirit amid a good run of results but Lazio will test their resolve ahead of the World Cup break, manager Massimiliano Allegri said on Saturday. Juve extended their victory streak in the league to five games after a 1-0 win over Hellas Verona on Thursday and are fourth in the standings, but Allegri was wary of second-placed Lazio who visit the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

"The best thing we have seen in this period is the team spirit that we are regaining, then obviously there are things to improve," Allegri told reporters. "I expect a difficult match against a strong Lazio side, which is doing excellently well. It's the last game of the year, we're coming off a positive run and we have to keep it up. However, Lazio have only conceded one goal away.

"They are a difficult team to beat, (Maurizio) Sarri knows how to organise his team well in defence. He also has a lot of skilful players. Maurizio is an important coach who won the league title with Juve (2019-20) and is doing a great job at Lazio." Allegri said that striker Dusan Vlahovic is still out due to a groin injury, while midfielder Manuel Locatelli and winger Juan Cuadrado would be available for the match.

Argentine midfielder and playmaker Angel Di Maria picked up a low-grade hamstring injury early last month and has since had limited playing time as a late substitute against Inter Milan and Verona. "As for Di Maria, I'll have to decide how much time to give him. Tomorrow is dangerous because of the quality of opponents and it is even more so because it is the last game before a long stop. We are in good form, we have to continue it," Allegri said.

After Sunday's match, Juventus have a break until Jan. 4 when they travel to Cremonese.

