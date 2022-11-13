Rugby-Pivac pleased with Rees-Zammit experiment in win over Argentina

Wales coach Wayne Pivac praised the physicality of his side in their 20-13 victory over Argentina in Cardiff on Saturday, and suggested the experiment of playing regular wing Louis Rees-Zammit at fullback had worked. Wales were the better side in most facets of the game against a below-par Argentina and needed the win following their 55-23 mauling at the hands of New Zealand last weekend.

"It was a very good response," Pivac told reporters. "The boys were challenged with the physicality we lacked last week. The pleasing part was we knocked them back for 80 minutes and contained them." Wales scored tries through number eight Taulupe Faletau and scrumhalf Tomos Williams, but generally found Argentina difficult to break down.

"Argentina fill the field (in defence)," Pivac said. "We were pleased to get the points on the board. It's not the perfect performance but it's a step in the right direction. There's some discipline things to clear up." He was also pleased with Rees-Zammit, who was forced into an unfamiliar role with injuries to Liam Williams and Leigh Halfpenny.

"It's his first test match in the 15 jersey. What he brings is express pace. If there's a dogleg in the chase, he can hurt you. He's got a big kicking game," Pivac added. "He made a good fist of it. Liam and Leigh have dominated that jersey so to have Louis step up and play the way he did gives us more depth."

Wales face Georgia next weekend before a final autumn fixture against Australia on Nov. 26, which falls outside the international window. "We're not going to make wholesale changes. We've got a game against Australia, some boys have to go back to clubs and there's injuries. So we want to put out a side that can go again against Australia," Pivac said.

