Soccer-Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0 to extend Premier League lead

Reuters | Wolverhampton | Updated: 13-11-2022 03:15 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 03:15 IST
  • United Kingdom

Arsenal brushed aside bottom club Wolverhampton Wanders 2-0 on Saturday with both goals from Martin Odegaard to take a five-point lead at the top of the Premier League going into a mid-season break for the World Cup. The Norwegian midfielder, one of the revelations of Arsenal's swashbuckling early-season form, slotted his first into a gaping net in the 55th minute after a Fabio Vieira cross at the end of a typically clever passing by the visitors.

Odegaard bagged his second off a rebound 20 minutes later. The result left Arsenal first in the Premier League on 37 points, five ahead of Manchester City who lost at home to Brentford earlier in the day.

Despite plenty of effort and passionate support from their fans at Molineux stadium, it was ultimately another miserable day for Wolves, who are bottom of the league on 10 points. They were watched by their incoming manager Julen Lopetegui from the stands before he formally takes the reins.

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

