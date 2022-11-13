Left Menu

T20 WC: Rain may play spoilsport in England vs Pakistan cricket spectacle at Melbourne

Weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, the Austalia government states high chances of a shower during late morning and afternoon on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 13-11-2022 09:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 09:55 IST
T20 WC: Rain may play spoilsport in England vs Pakistan cricket spectacle at Melbourne
Melbourne Cricket Ground (Photo: Twitter@ACBofficials). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austalia

The T20 World Cup final, a much-awaited cricket spectacle awaited by fans could be spoiled, as there are significant changes that the November 13 match in Melbourne, could be plagued by rain. Weather predictions by the Bureau of Meteorology, the Austalia government states high chances of a shower during late morning and afternoon on Sunday.

"Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers developing during the late morning and afternoon. The chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe. Winds northerly 25 to 35 km/h tending north to northwesterly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening then becoming light in the late evening," predicted the Bureau of Meteorology. Cricket fans worldwide have been waiting for the pinnacle of the T20 World Cup, but might be forced to see the final either being pushed to the reserve day or the possibility of the cup being shared by the two teams.

The weather for the reserve day, Monday, November 14 isn't encouraging either with the possibility of 100 per cent rain on the day, and rainfall upto 8 to 15 mm. "Cloudy. Very high (near 100%) chance of showers, becoming less likely in the evening. The chance of a thunderstorm. Winds northwesterly at 15 to 25 km/h turning west to southwesterly at 25 to 35 km/h in the late morning and early afternoon," stated the Bureau of Meteorology.

The tournament has been pestered by rain with matches being washed out without a ball being bowled. Sunday's final could meet the same fate, which will be a tragic end to probably the best T20 World Cup in history; owing to the fact that it saw unexpected results and was full of twists.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup summit clash, England will lock horns with Pakistan on Sunday and both teams will look forward to capturing their second title. England takes on Pakistan in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne.

The Three Lions first won their T20 WC in 2010 defeating Ashes rivals Australia in the final by 7 wickets in West Indies, while Pakistan bagged their maiden title in 2009 when they beat Sri Lanka by 8-wicket in England. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022