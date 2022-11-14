Left Menu

Asian Airgun C'ship: Arjun Babuta, Mehuli Ghosh clinch silver in 10 m air rifle mixed team event

As per Olympics.com, they defeated compatriots Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan in the finals by 16-10

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:59 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Indian shooters Arjun Babuta and Mehuli Ghosh clinched the gold medal in 10 m air rifle in the mixed team category at the ongoing Asian Airgun Championship 2022 being held in Daegu, South Korea on Monday. As per Olympics.com, they defeated compatriots Kiran Ankush Jadhav and Elavenil Valarivan in the finals by 16-10.

Interestingly, both Babuta and Kiran were part of the Indian air rifle men's team event which ended with India getting the gold. Mehuli and Elavenil were also teammates in the gold-medal-winning women's team. In the 10 m air rifle mixed team junior event, India experienced the same 1-2 finish as Olympian Divyansh Singh Panwar teamed with Ramita to clinch the gold medal against Sri Karthik Sabari Raj Ravishankar and Nancy by 17-11.

Two individual golds were secured by India with Kanishka Dagar clinching bronze in 10 m air pistol youth women's event while Sandeep Bishnoi also got gold in the 10 m air pistol junior men's event. The Daegu International Shooting Range is hosting air rifle and air pistol contests for juniors, youth, and seniors in the airgun shooting championship.

The championship started on November 9 and will go on till November 19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

