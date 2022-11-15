Left Menu

IPL 2023: RCB retain most of core squad including Faf, Virat, Maxwell, Hasaranga; release Sherfane Ruthenford

The side still has INR 8.75 crore left in their purse and two overseas slots to fill as well

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 19:28 IST
IPL 2023: RCB retain most of core squad including Faf, Virat, Maxwell, Hasaranga; release Sherfane Ruthenford
Team RCB. (Photo- RCB Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained most of their big names for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, with West Indies batter Sherfane Rutherford being the only big name the franchise released. The core team consisting of Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Josh Hazlewood has been retained.

The side had earlier traded Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff to Mumbai Indians. After qualifying for playoffs three consecutive times, RCB has chosen to count on its core players to win them their maiden trophy, who could also get support from youngsters like Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai and Finn Allen.

The side still has INR 8.75 crore left in their purse and two overseas slots to fill as well. "Believe in the core! 12th Man Army, here are our retained Royal Challengers who will be a part of RCB's #Classof2023! #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers," tweeted RCB.

In the 2022 season of the Indian Premier League, RCB finished at the fourth position in the points table with 16 points and eight wins out of 14 matches. They qualified for playoffs but lost to Lucknow Super Giants in the eliminator. Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022