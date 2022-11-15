Sports News Roundup: Ferrari denies reports F1 team boss Binotto faces the sack; Canada's Auger-Aliassime crushes Nadal at ATP Finals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Germany's Mueller, Ruediger to be fit for World Cup opener - coach

Germany's defensive leader Antonio Ruediger and attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller will be fit for Germany's opening World Cup Group E match against Japan next week, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday. Both players are nursing injuries as Germany prepare for their World Cup opener and did not train with the squad in Oman on Tuesday.

Ecuador's Castillo not selected for World Cup due to sanctions risk

The Ecuadorean Football Federation (FEF) said on Tuesday that it has not included Byron Castillo in the country's World Cup squad due to the risk of "unfair" sanctions. Castillo became the subject of controversy when Chile brought a claim to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) that he had been ineligible to play in World Cup qualifying matches because his true nationality was Colombian.

Soccer-Iran players can protest at World Cup says coach Queiroz

Iran's players are free to join in the protests sweeping their country over women's rights while they are playing at the World Cup in Qatar but must do so within the rules of the tournament, national team coach Carlos Queiroz said on Tuesday. The rights activist HRANA news agency said 344 people have been killed and 15,280 arrested over the last two months of nationwide protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Soccer-Senegal's Mane to miss first games of World Cup - reports

Senegal forward Sadio Mane will miss the "first games" of the World Cup in Qatar due to injury, a Senegal soccer federation official was quoted as saying by local media on Tuesday. The 30-year-old striker was named last week in Senegal's 26-man squad for the World Cup, which starts on Sunday, despite picking up an injury to his right fibula playing for Bayern Munich in the run-up to the tournament.

Soccer-Messi picks Brazil, France and England as WC favourites

Argentina's Lionel Messi picks out Brazil, France and England as the biggest threats to his dream of finally adding a World Cup winners' medal to his bulging trophy cabinet. The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward will again shoulder Argentina's hopes in Qatar as they bid to deliver the South American country's third world title and first since 1986.

Soccer-World Cup 2022 betting odds: which team are favourites to win?

Following are the betting odds for the winners of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and the top goalscorer at the tournament, which will be held in Qatar from Nov. 20-Dec. 18. WILLIAM HILL

Rugby-Boks shuffle pack ahead of Italy test as Wiese returns

South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber has made several changes to his pack with the return of number eight Jasper Wiese and a new lock pairing for the autumn international test against Italy in Genoa on Saturday. Wiese was a late withdrawal from the side that lost 30-26 to France last weekend, having failed to recover from a concussion suffered in the 19-16 defeat by Ireland the week before.

Motor racing-Ferrari denies reports F1 team boss Binotto faces the sack

Ferrari dismissed as "totally without foundation" media reports in Italy on Tuesday that Formula One team boss Mattia Binotto was set to be replaced by Sauber's Frederic Vasseur after the end of the season. The Corriere della Sera and Gazzetta dello Sport newspapers had suggested Frenchman Vasseur was being lined up to take over in January.

Tennis-WTA releases partial 2023 schedule with new events before Indian Wells

The WTA on Tuesday released its provisional 2023 tournament calendar up to the U.S. Open starting in August, adding two new WTA 250 hardcourt tournaments ahead of Indian Wells. The governing body of the women's tour scheduled the new tournaments in Austin, Texas and Merida, Mexico in February.

Tennis-Canada's Auger-Aliassime crushes Nadal at ATP Finals

Felix Auger-Aliassime left Rafa Nadal's title hopes at the ATP Finals in tatters as he beat the struggling Spaniard 6-3 6-4 in round-robin action at the Pala Alpitour Stadium on Tuesday. Nadal needs to win the year-end title for the first time in his illustrious career to have a chance of preventing compatriot Carlos Alcaraz from ending the year as world number one, but he faded badly after an encouraging start.

