Left Menu

Squads announced for Women's T20 Challenger Trophy

Senior Women's Challenger Trophy is a domestic women's cricket competition organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)

ANI | Updated: 17-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 13:09 IST
Squads announced for Women's T20 Challenger Trophy
India A are the defending champions. (Photo- BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The All-India Women's Selection Committee on Thursday picked the squads for the upcoming Senior Women's T20 Challenger Trophy to be played at Raipur's Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium. The Senior Women's Challenger T20 Trophy squads are as below:

India A: Poonam Yadav (C), Harleen Deol (VC), Muskan Malik, S Sajna, Amanjot Kaur, Disha Kasat, Shriyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarwani, Sahana Pawar, Nuzhat Parween (WK), Shivali Shinde (WK), S Anusha. India B: Deepti Sharma (C), Shafali Verma (VC), Dhara Gujjar, Yuvashree, Arundhati Reddy, Nishu Chaudhary, Humeira Kazi, Devika Vaidya, S.S Kalal, Monica Patel, S.L. Meena, Simran Dil Bahadur, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (WK), Laxmi Yadav (WK).

India C: Pooja Vastrakar (C), S. Meghana (VC), Priya Punia, Simran Shaikh, Tarranum Pathan, KP Navgire, Anjali Singh, Rashi Kanojia, Saranya Gadwal, Keerthy James, Komal Zanzad, Ajima Sangma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Mamatha (WK). India D: Sneh Rana (C), Jemimah Rodrigues (VC), Ashwini Kumari, D. Hemalatha, Kanika Ahuja, Jasia Akhter, Yastika Bhatia, Priyanka Priyadarshini, Shikha Pandey, SB Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Aparna Mondal (WK), Sushma Verma (WK).

Senior Women's Challenger Trophy is a domestic women's cricket competition organised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Since its inaugural season in 2008-09, it was held as a fifty-over tournament. In the first season, India A, India B and India Senior battled it out for trophy, which was won by India B.

Then for next seasons, teams were renamed to India Blue, India Red, and India Green. India Blue is the most successful team, having won five titles. In 2021-22, four teams competed in the tournament, named India A, B, C and D. India A are the defending champions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022