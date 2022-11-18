Left Menu

Soccer-Correa replaces injured Gonzalez in Argentina World Cup squad

Argentina have called up forward Angel Correa to replace Nicolas Gonzalez in their World Cup squad after the latter sustained a muscle injury. "After today's training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 00:59 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 00:59 IST
Argentina have called up forward Angel Correa to replace Nicolas Gonzalez in their World Cup squad after the latter sustained a muscle injury. "After today's training session, Nicolas Gonzalez suffered a muscle injury and will not be included in the World Cup squad. In his place, the national team staff has called up Angel Correa," Argentina said in a statement on Thursday.

The announcement came a day after coach Lionel Scaloni said the squad could change ahead of Argentina's opening World Cup match against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. The Copa America champions are also sweating on the fitness of defender Christian Romero and forwards Alejandro Gomez and Paulo Dybala, all of whom were left out of Argentina's last warm-up match on Wednesday.

