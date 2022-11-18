Left Menu

Men's tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023

Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record 217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a 37.5 million increase announced that is the largest single-season jump for the mens tennis circuit.On-site prize money will go up 18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will both expand to 12 days in 2025.

PTI | Turin | Updated: 18-11-2022 09:25 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 09:25 IST
Men's tennis tour payouts up $37.5M to above $215M in 2023
  • Country:
  • Italy

Player compensation on the ATP Tour and the lower-level ATP Challenger Tour will rise to a record $217.9 million combined in 2023, thanks to a $37.5 million increase announced that is the largest single-season jump for the men's tennis circuit.

On-site prize money will go up $18.6 million on the ATP Tour, boosted by the growth of Masters 1000 tournaments in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai from eight- to 12-day events. The Masters 1000s in Canada and Cincinnati will both expand to 12 days in 2025. The ATP is also increasing its 2023 bonus pools to $21.3 million, an 85% increase from 2022. Prize money for the ATP Challenger Tour is set to go up 75% next season, from $12.1 million to $21.1 million.

The ATP Tour said in June it was establishing a new profit-sharing formula that would result in more money going to players.

This is all apart from whatever potential growth in compensation might come next year at the four Grand Slam tournaments — the Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon and U.S. Open — which are run independently of the ATP and WTA tours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022