FACTBOX-Soccer-U.S. v Wales World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 19-11-2022 16:57 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 16:55 IST
The United States play Wales in Group B of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 21, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium Capacity: 40,000

Key stats * Wales are playing in the World Cup finals for the first time in 64 years, while the U.S. return after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition.

* The last time Wales played in the World Cup, in 1958, they reached the quarter-finals, suffering a 1-0 defeat to eventual champions Brazil as Pele scored the winner. * The U.S. reached the final 16 in their last appearance in 2014, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Belgium.

* Wales qualified for the Qatar World Cup by beating Ukraine 1-0 in a playoff final after a 2-1 victory over Austria in the last four. Rob Page's side had sealed second place in their qualifying group behind Belgium. * U.S. qualified after finishing third in CONCACAF qualifying behind Canada and Mexico.

Previous meetings * U.S. and Wales have played each other only twice, both in friendlies, with the U.S. winning 2-0 in 2003 and the other game ending in a goalless draw in 2020.

