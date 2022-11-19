Cricket Association of Nepal announces schedule and venue details for NepalT20 League 2022:

November 19, 2022 NepalT20 League 2022,Nepal's first ever ICC-recogninsed franchise tournament to be organised by the CAN, will be played from 12th December to 31st December, 2022. The entire tournament will be held at Tribhuvan University Cricket Ground. A total number of 30 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 19 days.

The inaugural season will start on 12th December with the match between Kathmandu Gorkhas and Pokhara Avengers. Two league matches are scheduled to be played everyday with the first one starting at 9:15 AM and the second match starting at 1:15 AM.

The league stage will come to an end on 26th December before the playoffs get underway. The first qualifier will be played on 27th December before the Eliminator takes place on the next day. On 29th December, the second qualifier will take place. All the playoff games will start at 12:30 PM. The final is scheduled on 31st December.

The complete fixtures of the NepalT20 League can be accessed by clicking HERE.

The live telecast of the tournament will be available on SSixer app.

