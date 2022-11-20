Left Menu

Soccer-Messi does light training away from Argentina team

Lionel Messi did light training away from his Argentina team mates on Saturday, triggering speculation among some fans that he may be nursing an injury three days ahead of his team's World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. Messi missed a Paris St Germain game earlier this month due to an inflamed Achilles tendon.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 20-11-2022 00:28 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 00:28 IST
Lionel Messi did light training away from his Argentina team mates on Saturday, triggering speculation among some fans that he may be nursing an injury three days ahead of his team's World Cup opener against Saudi Arabia. But Argentinian media said the 35-year-old captain, who is competing in his fifth and last World Cup, was being kept apart as a "precautionary" measure due to muscle fatigue.

Messi, whose team are among the favourites in Qatar to lift the one major trophy that has eluded his brilliant career, also stayed away from main training at the Qatar University on Friday, remaining in the gym with some other players. Messi missed a Paris St Germain game earlier this month due to an inflamed Achilles tendon. But Argentinian media said there was no real doubt that he would miss the Saudi Arabia game.

Argentina will also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

