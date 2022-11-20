UK comedian shreds 10,000 pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup deal
A British comedian shredded 10,000 pounds ($11,900) in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup. Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ+ rights and restrictive social laws. Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A British comedian shredded 10,000 pounds ($11,900) in bank notes after giving the former England soccer captain David Beckham an ultimatum to pull out of his role as an ambassador for Qatar at the World Cup. Beckham, who played for Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder, is working for Qatar, which has been criticised for its treatment of foreign workers, LGBTQ+ rights and restrictive social laws.
Joe Lycett said last week he would donate the money to charity if Beckham agreed to cut ties with the World Cup host or he would shred the money before the tournament began. On Sunday, Lycett dressed in a rainbow dress, posted footage of him putting two stacks of 5-pound notes into a woodchipper.
Lycett earlier said Beckham was a "a gay icon" who was working for Qatar, which is "one of the worst places in the world to be gay". Beckham has not publicly acknowledged or responded to the ultimatum.
Homosexuality is illegal in Qatar and the country's organisers of the World Cup have warned visitors against public displays of affection but say that everyone, no matter their sexual orientation or background, is welcome at the event. The country has also denied accusations of abusing of workers and bribery to win the hosting rights. ($1 = 0.8415 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Rugby League-Cheika open to Lebanon return after World Cup exit
Soccer-Spurs boss Conte slams 'crazy' post-World Cup schedule
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Ronaldo has last chance to shine on World Cup stage in Qatar; Soccer-Spurs boss Conte slams 'crazy' post-World Cup schedule and more
Rugby-Stunning Dow try takes favourites England into World Cup final
PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals