Shweta Sehrawat named India U-19 Women's captain for NZ T20 series

Batter Shweta Sehrawat has been appointed as the captain of the Under-19 women's team and will lead the side against New Zealand Under-19 women in a series of five T20Is in Mumbai from November 27 to December 6. The series is a part of India's preparation for Bangladesh hosting the first-ever women's Under-19 World Cup (in T20 format) in January 2023.

A top-order batsman named Sehrawat captained one of the four teams at the Under-19 T20 Challenger Trophy, which was completed earlier this month. With 163 runs scored in four innings at a strike rate of 111.64, including a high of 51, Sehrawat led the event in adding runs on board. At the Under-19 quadrangular series, which included teams from India, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies, Sehrawat also led the run charts and strike rates with 164 runs at 151.85.

The 15-person team's vice-captain is batter Soumya Tiwari. During the Challenger Trophy, she scored 107 runs in four innings, fourth-best in the competition, although at a strike rate of 79.25. Shikha Shalot, a middle-order batter whose unbeaten 69 off 49 was the highest individual score of the championship, is also a member of the team. In fact, Sehrawat, G Trisha, Shalot, and Tiwary, the top four scorers in the competition, were all included in the squad.

The wicketkeepers are Nandini Kashyap and Hrishita Basu. Basu had the highest strike rate of 132.25 among batters in the Challenger Trophy who faced at least 50 balls. Three of the top four wicket-takers in the field--Sonam Yadav, Archana Devi, and Titas Sadhu--make up the bowling assault. With seven wickets in four games and an economy of 3.81, Sonam led the pack. Second on the list, Archana, finished with six kills. In the most recent Women's T20 Trophy, Sadhu played for the senior Bengal Women's team and took two wickets in four games at an economy of 4.07.

At Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex, all of the series' games will be played. On November 22 and 24, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, New Zealand will play West Indies in two T20 matches prior to the India series. Squad: Shweta Sehrawat (capt), Soumya Tiwari (vice-capt), Shikha Shalot, Trisha G, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Nandini Kashyap (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD (ANI)

