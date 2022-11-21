Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's Mancini admits tactical failure in Austria friendly loss

Goals from Xaver Schlager and David Alaba in the first half saw Italy, who have missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for the second successive time, slump to defeat in Vienna. "The experiment didn’t go very well.

Reuters | Updated: 21-11-2022 04:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 04:25 IST
Soccer-Italy's Mancini admits tactical failure in Austria friendly loss

Italy manager Roberto Mancini's decision to play a 3-4-3 formation did not work out as Italy lost 2-0 away to Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadium in a friendly on Sunday. Goals from Xaver Schlager and David Alaba in the first half saw Italy, who have missed out on qualifying for the World Cup for the second successive time, slump to defeat in Vienna.

"The experiment didn’t go very well. We had practically no pressing with the forwards in the first half, which created huge gaps and created big problems," Mancini told to RAI Sport. “The second half was good. In the first, we wasted a chance straight away, then we made a lot of technical errors under their press to go on the counter-attack. We suffered more there,

“I thought we did better after the break and were only missing a goal. Some of these players hadn’t been on the field for a while and it will take some time." European champions Italy will take a break until the new year. Their next scheduled match is a European Championship qualifier against England in March.

“I saw a good side in the second half and we were just unlucky not to score, but they had the chances," Mancini said. “It’s a pity that we end the year with defeat."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. cases - CDC; Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children and more

Health News Roundup: COVID variants BQ.1/BQ.1.1 make up nearly half of U.S. ...

 Global
2
Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

Powerful explosions rock Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant: IAEA

 Austria
3
You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao Andolan activist Medha Patkar joining Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra.

You walked with those who opposed Narmada dam: PM Modi on Narmada Bachao And...

 India
4
EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in September

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022