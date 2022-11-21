Left Menu

Soccer-Iranian World Cup squad declines to sing national anthem, backing protests

Iranian state television did not show the players lined up for the national anthem. The Iranian squad could not avoid being overshadowed by the anti-government unrest that has rattled Iran's Shi'ite Muslim theocracy, while other World Cup teams were squarely focused on their tactics on the pitch.

21-11-2022
Iran's World Cup soccer team declined to sing their national anthem before their opening match against England on Monday after many fans back home accused the squad of siding with a violent state crackdown on persistent popular unrest. Protests demanding the fall of the ruling Shi'ite Muslim theocracy have gripped Iran since the death two months ago of young woman Mahsa Amini after her arrest for flouting the strict Islamic dress code.

Dozens of Iranian public figures, athletes and artists have displayed solidarity with the protesters - but not the national soccer team until Monday's match when all team members remained silent when the national anthem was played. Iranian state television did not show the players lined up for the national anthem.

The Iranian squad could not avoid being overshadowed by the anti-government unrest that has rattled Iran's Shi'ite Muslim theocracy, while other World Cup teams were squarely focused on their tactics on the pitch. In the run-up to the match, no Iranian player had voiced support for the demonstrations, one of the most sustained challenges to the cleric elite since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. (Additional reporting by Hamad Mohammed; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

