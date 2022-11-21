PKL: Naveen Kumar stars as Dabang Delhi register consecutive victories

Naveen Kumar roared back to form on Sunday as Dabang Delhi picked up a stellar 42-30 win over Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 here at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. The Delhi skipper put Steelers' defenders on the backfoot straightaway into the match, and finished the game with 15 points, helping his team win.

Naveen started the match for Dabang Delhi and earned a bonus point straightaway. On the other end, Meetu was caught by Sandeep Dhull with a back hold as Delhi took an early lead. But Manjeet earned a super raid to put Haryana Steelers in front with a two-point lead. The momentum shifted again as Naveen earned a bonus and a raid point to give back his side the lead. At the halfway mark in the first half, Dabang Delhi inflicted an all-out on Haryana Steelers with Naveen earning a super raid, extending their lead to 15-7. Manjeet earned a raid point straightaway upon restart to reignite Haryana's hopes of a comeback. K Prapanjan leapt under the opposition's defenders to add another point for the Steelers. But Naveen kept picking up bonus points as Delhi reached halftime with a hefty 23-13 lead.

The second half started with Manjeet getting caught by Amit Hooda straightaway as Delhi maintained their control of the match. But K Prapanjan earned a four-point SUPER RAID as Haryana Steelers began their fightback. However, With Vijay Malik earned two points through a super tackle for Delhi and ensured that the Steelers did not have any room to get back in the game. After Jaideep made a defensive error, Krishan earned another super tackle on Manjeet to further dent the Steelers' hopes of getting back in the match. With just a few minutes left in the match, Delhi started rolling down the clock, while Haryana started showcasing urgency to get back. However, Ashu Malik closed down the match with a super raid as Delhi won the encounter with ease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)