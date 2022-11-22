I-League: Aizawl FC register first win in tournament, defeat Sudeva Delhi 2-1

Aizawl FC registered their first win in the I-League 2022-23 when they defeated Sudeva Delhi 2-1 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl, Mizoram. Having drawn one and lost the other in their earlier two matches, Aizawl FC now have four points in their kitty after three rounds. Sudeva Delhi, on the other hand, are still without a point after three outings.

On Monday, Sudeva took the lead through Seilenthang Lotjem in the 11th minute, but Aizawl FC found the equaliser when Lalchhawnkima struck in the 26th minute. In the second half, Matias Veron scored to fetch the home side three points. The game started with both teams busy trying to control the midfield. Though Sudeva Delhi initially had more possession of the ball, the first chance fell in favour of the home team when R Lalthanmawia entered the box after beating the defender Nischal Chandan in the sixth minute but could not make use of it.

Sudeva took the lead when Kosuke Uchida won the ball in the midfield and gave it to Lunkim Seigoulun Khongsai, whose powerful shot was parried away by the Aizawl custodian Vikram Lahkbir Singh. The goalkeeper, however, could do little when Seilenthang Lotjem slotted home the rebound. Kosuke nearly doubled the lead for the visitors in the 18th minute off a defensive error. The Japanese was quick to take a left-footed volley but it went a little wide of the target.

Midway through the first half, the People's Club found their rhythm and started dominating the proceedings. In the 26th minute, R Ramdinthara was fouled on the left. A strong shot by Lalthanmawia from the free-kick awarded was cleared away by the Sudeva defence. The resultant corner then fell for Henry Kisseka, who saw his two back-to-back attempts blocked off with the second rebound finding its way to captain Lalchhawnkima, who struck the equaliser. In the second half, Aizawl continued to dominate and maintain pressure on the away side. The hosts finally scored the second goal in the 64th minute. Kisseka's back-heel pass found Ramdinthara, who crossed the ball for Matias Veron to find the target.

In the 70th minute, Aizawl striker Kisseka found Ramdinthara again but Sudeva custodian Jha made an outstanding save this time. The Delhi outfits finally woke up in the final quarter and started throwing everything at the Aizawl defence in search of the equaliser, which remained elusive till the end. (ANI)

