Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Brazil v Serbia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Previous meetings: * Brazil and Serbia also met each other in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, with the South American team winning 2-0 after Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 16:41 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 16:41 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Brazil v Serbia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Brazil play Serbia in the World Cup in Doha on Thursday. When: Thursday, Nov. 24, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Lusail Stadium Capacity: 80,000

Odds: Brazil win: 1/2

Serbia win: 6/1 Draw: 10/3

Key stats: * Brazil have won the World Cup five times and are pre-tournament favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.

* Brazil have played in every World Cup since 1930 but they have not reached the final since they last won the title in 2002. * Neymar was Brazil's top scorer in the World Cup qualifiers with eight goals as they qualified for the tournament without losing a single game.

* Aleksandar Mitrovic, Serbia's all-time top scorer with 50 goals, also netted eight times in the World Cup qualifiers but is an injury doubt for the group opener. * Serbia were also unbeaten in their qualifying campaign where they topped the group with a 90th-minute winner from Mitrovic against Portugal in their final game to seal automatic qualification.

* Serbia have never gone past the group stage since they split from Montenegro in 2006. Previous meetings:

* Brazil and Serbia also met each other in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup, with the South American team winning 2-0 after Paulinho and Thiago Silva scored. * They have met each other only one other time previously with Brazil winning 1-0 in a friendly in 2014. (Compiled by Rohith Nair in Doha; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
2
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
3
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022