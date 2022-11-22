Left Menu

Lukaku to miss Belgium''s World Cup opener, Hazard to start

If I follow how the player feels, probably weve got a chance for the second game. Captain Eden Hazard will start despite seeing diminished playing time at Real Madrid this season.

PTI | Doha | Updated: 22-11-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 21:39 IST
Lukaku to miss Belgium''s World Cup opener, Hazard to start
  • Country:
  • India

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku will miss his nation's World Cup opener against Canada on Wednesday night and also could be sidelined for the second match against Morocco.

Lukaku, 29, hasn't appeared in a match since Oct. 29 because of a left thigh injury and hasn't played 90 minutes since Inter Milan's Serie A opener against Lecce on Aug. 13.

“We're very happy the way that he is progressing. He had a very good session yesterday, not with a group, but is progressing in a steady way,'' Belgium coach Roberto Martínez said Tuesday. ''We haven't got a timeline. “I wouldn't be able to tell if he's going to be the second game or the third game,” he said. ''If I follow the medical advice, at this point it would be the third game. If I follow how the player feels, probably we've got a chance for the second game.” Captain Eden Hazard will start despite seeing diminished playing time at Real Madrid this season. The 31-year-old has made just two starts — in La Liga on Sept. 11 and in the Champions League on Oct. 11.

“It's been a tough situation in terms of the playing minutes,'' Martínez said. “We are a better team when Eden Hazard is in our dressing room, that's for sure.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

Tshwane Automotive SEZ enters into full operation

 South Africa
2
(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the Moon today

(Updated) Watch NASA's uncrewed Orion spacecraft as it passes close to the M...

 Global
3
Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidic hothouse: Study

Massive volcanic activity may have transformed Venus from wet world to acidi...

 Global
4
Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

Jagadeesan breaks world record for highest ever List A score

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022