Soccer-Lewandowski misses penalty against Mexico, match stays deadlocked
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half of their Group C opener against Mexico with the score standing at 0-0. Lewandowski was brought down in the area by Hector Moreno 11 minutes into the second half and decided to take the penalty himself after a lengthy VAR review.
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half of their Group C opener against Mexico with the score standing at 0-0.
Lewandowski was brought down in the area by Hector Moreno 11 minutes into the second half and decided to take the penalty himself after a lengthy VAR review. But his effort was stopped by veteran Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa. The miss meant that Lewandowski has still not scored a World Cup goal.
