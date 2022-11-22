Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski misses penalty against Mexico, match stays deadlocked

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half of their Group C opener against Mexico with the score standing at 0-0. Lewandowski was brought down in the area by Hector Moreno 11 minutes into the second half and decided to take the penalty himself after a lengthy VAR review.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 22-11-2022 23:01 IST
Poland striker Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty in the second half of their Group C opener against Mexico with the score standing at 0-0.

Lewandowski was brought down in the area by Hector Moreno 11 minutes into the second half and decided to take the penalty himself after a lengthy VAR review. But his effort was stopped by veteran Mexico keeper Guillermo Ochoa. The miss meant that Lewandowski has still not scored a World Cup goal.

