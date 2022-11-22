Left Menu

Soccer-Lewandowski misses penalty as Poland and Mexico draw 0-0

Mexico played most of the attacking football in Stadium 974 but Poland won their penalty in the 56th minute when Hector Moreno pulled down Lewandowski only for the Polish captain to shoot too close to Guillermo Ochoa, who saved. Mexico brought on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a substitute, capping his return from injury, but he failed to provide the breakthrough sought by coach Gerardo Martino. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

Poland's Robert Lewandowski missed a penalty - and his chance to finally claim a World Cup tournament goal - in a 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday that left Saudi Arabia as the early leaders of Group C after their shock win over Argentina. Mexico played most of the attacking football in Stadium 974 but Poland won their penalty in the 56th minute when Hector Moreno pulled down Lewandowski only for the Polish captain to shoot too close to Guillermo Ochoa, who saved.

Mexico brought on Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez as a substitute, capping his return from injury, but he failed to provide the breakthrough sought by coach Gerardo Martino. The draw left Saudi Arabia top of Group C with three points after they came from behind to beat Argentina 2-1 earlier on Tuesday in one of the biggest shocks in World Cup history. (Writing by William Schomberg, Editing by Angus MacSwan)

