FACTBOX-Soccer-Tunisia v Australia World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Tunisia play Australia at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. * Australia are on a seven-match winless run at the World Cup (D1 L6).
Tunisia play Australia at the World Cup in Doha on Saturday. When: Saturday, Nov. 26, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)
Where: Al Janoub Stadium Capacity: 44,325
Odds: Tunisia win: 23/20
Australia win: 11/4 Draw: 21/10
Key stats: * Tunisia have won only once in 13 group stage games since 1998, beating Panama four years ago.
* Tunisia's 0-0 draw against Denmark in the group opener was their first clean sheet at the World Cup since 1978 when they held West Germany to a goalless draw. * Australia are on a seven-match winless run at the World Cup (D1 L6). They last won a group game against Serbia in 2010.
Previous meetings: * The teams have met each other twice, with both winning a game.
* They last met at the Confederations Cup in 2005 where Tunisia won 2-0 with the help of a brace from Francileudo dos Santos.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Ahead of World Cup, soccer-crazy Keralites kick off a cutout war
World Cup ambassador from Qatar denounces homosexuality
Cricket-England's Wood, Malan in doubt for T20 World Cup semi-final v India
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-England's Wood, Malan in doubt for T20 World Cup semi-final v India; 'Qatar is a mistake,' says former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and more
Fantasy sports app Howzat launches its new campaign called the Wish Cup for the T20 World Cup