Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for home ODI series against India

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday returned to Bangladeshs ODI squad for the three-match home series against India, which begins here on December 4.Shakib had opted out of the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe in July-August, the last ODI outing of the team.

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 24-11-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2022 21:31 IST
Shakib Al Hasan returns to Bangladesh squad for home ODI series against India
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday returned to Bangladesh's ODI squad for the three-match home series against India, which begins here on December 4.

Shakib had opted out of the white-ball tour of Zimbabwe in July-August, the last ODI outing of the team. He came in place of left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Tamim Iqbal will lead the 16-member squad.

Yasir Ali was also named in the squad, coming in place of middle-order batter Mosaddek Hossain. Ebadot Hossain, who made his debut in Zimbabwe, was preferred over Shoriful Islam. The India team will arrive in Dhaka on December 1. The three ODIs will be played on December 4, 7 and 10. The first two matches will be played in Mirpur while the third will be held in Chattogram. Bangladesh ODI squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Litton Kumer Das, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Mahmud Ullah, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

Report: Explosion near Syrian capital kills Iranian colonel

 Iran
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

Tiny asteroid streaks across the sky in Canada: Here's what NASA has to say

 Global
4
Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

Russia launches new missile strikes in Ukraine

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022