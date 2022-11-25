FACTBOX-Soccer-Belgium v Morocco World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

Belgium play Morocco at the World Cup in Doha on Sunday. When: Sunday, Nov. 27, 1600 local (1300 GMT/0800 ET)

Where: Al Thumama Stadium, Doha Capacity: 44,400

Odds: Belgium win: 19/20

Morocco win: 3/1 Draw: 23/10

Key stats: * Between them, the two countries have managed just a single goal at the World Cup so far after Michy Batshuayi finished off a long punt upfield to hand Belgium an unconvincing 1-0 win over Canada on Wednesday after Morocco had played out a 0-0 draw with Croatia earlier in the day.

* Belgium took over at the top of the FIFA rankings in September 2018, not long after finishing third at the World Cup in Russia, and stayed top for over three years until March, when Brazil replaced them at the summit. * Axel Witsel made his debut and Jan Vertonghen was winning only his seventh cap when Morocco upset Belgium 4-1 in a friendly in Brussels in March 2008. Both have now won more than 100 caps each and should feature on Sunday.

* Morocco have four Belgian-born players in their squad, with Bilal El Khannouss and Anass Zaroury both playing for Belgium at youth level before switching allegiance. Selim Amallah and Ilias Chair are the other two. Previous meetings: Belgium and Morocco first met at the 1994 World Cup in Orlando with the Belgians emerging 1-0 winners in a group game, then played a friendly in Liege five years later, which Belgium won 4-0. In 2008, Morocco won 4-1 in another friendly in Brussels.

