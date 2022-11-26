Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Cameroon v Serbia World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue, stats and odds

Serbia are aiming to qualify for the knockout round for the first time since 1998, when they competed as Yugoslavia. Previous meetings: * Serbia beat Cameroon 4-3 in their only previous meeting in a friendly in 2010.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 14:33 IST
Cameroon play Serbia in Group G of the World Cup in Doha on Monday. When: Monday, Nov. 28, 1300 local (1000 GMT/0500 ET)

Where: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah Capacity: 44,325

Odds: Cameroon win: 4/1

Serbia win: 8/11 Draw: 5/2

Key stats: * Cameroon and Serbia are looking for their first points of the tournament after suffering opening-round defeats to Switzerland and Brazil respectively.

* Serbia have lost nine of their last 11 World Cup games, last beating Costa Rica 1-0 in the 2018 group stage. * Cameroon have not qualified for the knockout phase since their quarter-final appearance in 1990 and are without a win at the finals since 2002, after missing out in 2018 and losing all of their group stage games in 2010 and 2014.

* Serbia have exited the tournament in the group stage in each of their last three appearances - 2006 (as Serbia & Montenegro), 2010 and 2014. * Serbia are aiming to qualify for the knockout round for the first time since 1998, when they competed as Yugoslavia.

Previous meetings: * Serbia beat Cameroon 4-3 in their only previous meeting in a friendly in 2010.

