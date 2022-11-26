Left Menu

PREVIEW-Soccer-Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent

Real Madrid prodigy Rodrygo would be the first option if Tite decides to use the same system with four men up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha. The versatile 21-year-old forward played in Neymar's position in three Brazil practice games in Turin in the week prior to the World Cup. Another option would be to pair Fred with his Manchester United team mate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield and advance West Ham player Lucas Paqueta's position as a playmaker. However, the biggest question mark is regarding Danilo's replacement, as 39-year-old veteran Dani Alves is the only right back available.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 16:49 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Brazil face Swiss without Neymar but with host of young talent
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Brazil will face Switzerland on Monday without their talisman Neymar, ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia at the World Cup on Thursday, but with a host of young talent to step in for him.

The five-time world champions will also be without ever-reliable full back Danilo who also sustained an ankle injury against the Serbians. Their absences are a blow to Brazil's aspirations of winning a record-extending sixth World Cup, but they will be relying on their outstanding generation of new talent to see them through the match.

Neymar has been crucial for Brazil in the two World Cups he has played in before, in sides that have lacked the star power of generations past. Yet recently others have begun to shine in European soccer, with the rise of youngsters like Vinicius Jr and Richarlison, arguably the two best players in their impressive win against Serbia.

Coach Tite will have plenty of options available to replace Neymar against Switzerland and thereafter, as the player fights to be fit for the knockout stages after sustaining ligament damage to a right ankle that has troubled him for years. Real Madrid prodigy Rodrygo would be the first option if Tite decides to use the same system with four men up-front alongside Vinicius, Richarlison and Raphinha.

The versatile 21-year-old forward played in Neymar's position in three Brazil practice games in Turin in the week prior to the World Cup. Another option would be to pair Fred with his Manchester United teammate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield and advance West Ham player Lucas Paqueta's position as a playmaker.

However, the biggest question mark is regarding Danilo's replacement, as 39-year-old veteran Dani Alves is the only right back available. The former Barcelona man played his last game for Mexican side UNAM Pumas in September and sustained a knee injury that has been troubling him since.

Tite tested out Real Madrid center-back Eder Militao as a full-back in their friendly match against Ghana, which could be another option. Brazil are top of Group G on three points, level with the Swiss, who won their debut against Cameroon 1-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24; China reports new daily record COVID cases, curbs tighten across country and more

Health News Roundup: Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022