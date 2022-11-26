Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 19:40 IST
P T Usha throws her hat into IOA ring, to fight for president's post
In a surprise development, the legendary P T Usha on Saturday announced that she will contest for the post of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president when the sports body holds its election on December 10.

Usha, a multiple gold medallists in the Asian Games and fourth place finisher in the 1984 Olympics 400m hurdles final, made the announcement through a tweet.

''With the warm support of my Fellow Athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!,'' Usha tweeted.

The deadline to file nomination papers for the IOA elections ends on Sunday. Usha, a top sprinter of her times, has also been elected as one of the eight Sports Persons of Outstanding Merit (SOM) by the Athletes Commission of the IOA.

IOA elections returning officer Umesh Sinha said in an official statement that there were no nominations filed on Friday and Saturday.

