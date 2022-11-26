Soccer-Plucky Poland near World Cup last 16 after stunning Saudi Arabia 2-0
Zielinski scored after 39 minutes against the run of play and Lewandowski put the match beyond Saudi Arabia eight minutes from time, while goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny's stunning double save from a penalty in first half stoppage time kept Poland in the match against a Saudi side that was always on the attack. The result leaves Poland needing only a point from their final Group C match against Argentina to guarantee their spot in the next round.
The result leaves Poland needing only a point from their final Group C match against Argentina to guarantee their spot in the next round. Saudi Arabia were the better team for the first half and had the advantage of a few favoruable refereeing decisions but will rue the missed penalty from Salem Al-Dawsari, who scored the winner in their historic victory over Argentina on Tuesday.
