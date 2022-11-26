Left Menu

Indian Racing League: Hyderabad Black Birds drivers shine on day 1 of Chennai leg

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2022 21:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 21:12 IST
Indian Racing League: Hyderabad Black Birds drivers shine on day 1 of Chennai leg
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad Black Birds took the lead on the first day of the second round of the Indian Racing League (IRL) at the MIC track near here on Saturday. Hyderabad Black Birds, comprising Neel Jani, Akhil Rabindra, Lola Lovinfosse and Anindith Reddy, led from the front on the first day of the Chennai leg.

In the first qualifying race, Akhil Rabindra took pole position with a lap timing of 1:32.787, followed by Nikhil Bohra of GodSpeed Kochi with a lap timing of 1:32.971.

In the second qualifying race, Jani (1:32.108) took pole position ahead of Bangalore Speedster's Rishon Rajeev (1:32.286).

In the much-awaited sprint race 1, it was Jani who claimed the top spot which gave the advantage to Hyderabad Black Birds going into Sunday's race day.

A brake overheat issue had marred the inaugural round of the league in Hyderabad on Sunday last. The organisers, however, said the problem had been fixed and the races in Chennai over the weekend would be held as scheduled.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia
4
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022