FACTBOX-Soccer-Costa Rica v Germany World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
A draw would also get them a spot in the next round if Spain overcome Japan, but if the current group leaders lose then goal difference comes into play. Previous meetings: Costa Rica and Germany have met only once, in the opening game of the 2006 World Cup. Hosts Germany won that match 4-2.
Costa Rica play Germany in the World Cup in Al Khor on Thursday. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)
Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 68,895
Odds: Costa Rica win: 25/1
Germany win: 1/12 Draw: 9/1
Key stats: * Since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014, Germany have won only one game at the tournament - a group stage match against Sweden in June 2018.
* Germany must pick up three points against Costa Rica to stay in contention for a berth in the last 16. * Victory over Costa Rica coupled with a win for Spain against Japan will see Germany qualify. Goal difference could come into the equation with a draw or Japanese victory in the other Group E game.
* Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute goal against Japan was Costa Rica's first shot on target in the tournament. * Costa Rica can reach the last 16 by defeating Germany. A draw would also get them a spot in the next round if Spain overcome Japan, but if the current group leaders lose then goal difference comes into play.
