Left Menu

FACTBOX-Soccer-Costa Rica v Germany World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds

A draw would also get them a spot in the next round if Spain overcome Japan, but if the current group leaders lose then goal difference comes into play. Previous meetings: Costa Rica and Germany have met only once, in the opening game of the 2006 World Cup. Hosts Germany won that match 4-2.

Reuters | Updated: 29-11-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 29-11-2022 15:35 IST
FACTBOX-Soccer-Costa Rica v Germany World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Costa Rica play Germany in the World Cup in Al Khor on Thursday. When: Thursday, Dec. 1, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET)

Where: Al Bayt Stadium Capacity: 68,895

Odds: Costa Rica win: 25/1

Germany win: 1/12 Draw: 9/1

Key stats: * Since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014, Germany have won only one game at the tournament - a group stage match against Sweden in June 2018.

* Germany must pick up three points against Costa Rica to stay in contention for a berth in the last 16. * Victory over Costa Rica coupled with a win for Spain against Japan will see Germany qualify. Goal difference could come into the equation with a draw or Japanese victory in the other Group E game.

* Keysher Fuller's 81st-minute goal against Japan was Costa Rica's first shot on target in the tournament. * Costa Rica can reach the last 16 by defeating Germany. A draw would also get them a spot in the next round if Spain overcome Japan, but if the current group leaders lose then goal difference comes into play.

Previous meetings: Costa Rica and Germany have met only once, in the opening game of the 2006 World Cup. Hosts Germany won that match 4-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mother helps in murder

Delhi man kills father, chops him into bits and stores pieces in fridge; mot...

 India
2
Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

Woman's disfigured body found in Puri Sea beach, family alleges murder

 India
3
2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

2 killed in collision between motorcycles in UP's Saharanpur

 India
4
Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

Google Doodle celebrates the 110th Independence Day of Albania

 Albania

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022