Soccer-Argentina squad at the 2022 World Cup: who is in Lionel Scaloni's 26-man squad?

Argentina will be looking to win a third World Cup at the tournament in Qatar, which began on Nov. 20 and will run through to Dec. 18. Here is what you need to know about their squad: HOW MANY PLAYERS ARE ARGENTINA ALLOWED TO TAKE TO QATAR?

* Teams were able to select up to 26 players for this year's World Cup after FIFA increased the maximum limit for squads by three in June, citing the unusual timing of the tournament as well as the impact of COVID-19. WHO IS IN ARGENTINA'S WORLD CUP 2022 SQUAD?

Argentina's squad was announced on Nov. 11. * Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa), Franco Armani (River Plate) and Geronimo Rulli (Villarreal).

Aston Villa's Martinez was Argentina's first-choice goalkeeper for much of their qualifying campaign and has retained his spot between the sticks in Qatar. * Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel (Sevilla), Nahuel Molina (Atletico Madrid), German Pezzella (Real Betis), Cristian Romero (Tottenham Hotspur), Nicolas Otamendi (Benfica), Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United), Juan Foyth (Villarreal), Nicolas Tagliafico (Olympique Lyonnais), Marcos Acuna (Sevilla).

Veteran centre back Otamendi and Manchester United's Martinez add solidity and composure to the back line. * Midfielders: Leandro Paredes (Juventus), Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis), Enzo Fernandez (Benfica), Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid), Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen), Alejandro Gomez (Sevilla), Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton & Hove Albion).

Argentina are missing the services of the injured Giovani Lo Celso, whom Scaloni said was "irreplaceable". * Forwards: Paulo Dybala (AS Roma), Lionel Messi (Paris St Germain), Angel Di Maria (Juventus), Angel Correa (Atletico Madrid), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan), Julian Alvarez (Manchester City).

Messi leads the line for Argentina as he seeks to add an elusive World Cup winner's medal to his list of accomplishments. WHO ARE THE NOTABLE OMISSIONS?

* Argentina will be without services of Lo Celso after the midfielder picked up a hamstring injury last month while playing for Villarreal. * Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, 18, who has made seven appearances for the club this season, misses out. He was called up by Argentina in March, but is yet to make his senior debut.

WHICH TEAMS WILL ARGENTINA FACE IN THE GROUP STAGE? * Argentina were beaten 2-1 by Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C game, before defeating Mexico 2-0.

* They take on Poland in their final group stage game. WHAT WAS ARGENTINA'S SQUAD AT THE 2018 WORLD CUP?

* Goalkeepers: Nahuel Guzman (Tigres), Willy Caballero (Chelsea), Franco Armani (River Plate) * Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Federico Fazio (Roma), Nicolas Otamendi (Manchester City), Marcos Rojo (Manchester United), Nicolas Taglafico (Ajax), Javier Mascherano (Hebei Fortune), Marcos Acuna (Sporting Lisbon), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino).

* Midfielders: Ever Banega (Sevilla), Lucas Biglia (AC Milan), Angel Di Maria (Paris St-Germain), Giovani Lo Celso (Paris St-Germain), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors), Maximiliano Meza (Independiente), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica). * Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City).

