I have got this award because of Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, says Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad
The Dronacharya award is a sporting honour given to sports coaches across India, who have nurtured some of the most talented and decorated sportsmen in the history of world and Indian sports
Dinesh Lad, the cricket coach who has mentored Indian cricket stars Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur, said that he is extremely honoured to have won the Dronacharya Award and credited his win to his pupils. The Dronacharya award is a sporting honour given to sports coaches across India, who have nurtured some of the most talented and decorated sportsmen in the history of world and Indian sports.
"It feels great to have received the award. Had Rohit Sharma and Shardul Thakur not performed well, I would not have got this award. I feel I have got this award because of them," said Lad to ANI. He said that both Rohit and Shardul have congratulated him on his award win and it was both of them who recommended his name to the government.
Lad said that a lot of his students have played well and made him proud. "This gives me a lot of happiness. My biggest happiness is that I am getting this award 32 years after my guru Ramakant Achrekar. I can say that one Dronacharya awardee has created another Dronacharya awardee," he added.
The coach said that he would like Shardul to win the Arjuna Award in future and bring laurels to his country and that Rohit has given him 'Guru Dakshina' through his fine performances for Team India and by winning the Khel Ratna Award back in 2020. Notably, both the players are part of the Indian squad which will be playing Test and ODI series against Bangladesh in their territory from December 4 onwards. (ANI)
