Soccer-Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into World Cup last 16

Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years thanks to a fine solo goal from Mathew Leckie. But Australia held on to claim second place in Group D, behind France but ahead of Tunisia who were leading the French 1-0 in the dying stages of Wednesday's other game.

Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:26 IST
Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years thanks to a fine solo goal from Mathew Leckie. Australia contained Denmark at the Al Janoub Stadium before stinging the Scandinavians on a counter-attack in the 60th minute when Leckie burst into space, wrong-footed defender Joakim Maehle and fired low past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand brought on all the attacking firepower he could muster as he desperately sought the goals that have eluded his side in Qatar. But Australia held on to claim second place in Group D, behind France but ahead of Tunisia who were leading the French 1-0 in the dying stages of Wednesday's other game. Denmark finished bottom with one point. (Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Ed Osmond)

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

