Soccer-Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game with Palestinian flag
Reuters | Updated: 30-11-2022 23:12 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 23:12 IST
A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt and holding a Palestinian flag ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.
The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials to the chants of "Palestine, Palestine!". Several supporters were carrying the green, white, black and red Palestinian flag inside the compound of the stadium and they were raised during the game.
Fans also unfurled a Free Palestine flag during the game.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- World Cup Group
- Palestine
- Tunisia
- Palestinian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China, France should deepen cooperation while respecting mutual interests - Xi
France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine
France, China cooperation key to overcome impact of war in Ukraine
France's Macron and China's Xi want de-escalation in Ukraine conflict - Elysee
France, China intent on preventing use of nuclear arms in Ukraine conflict - French Presidency