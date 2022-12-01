Left Menu

1960 Olympic 5,000-meter champion Murray Halberg dead at 89

Athletics New Zealand described Halberg as one of the most iconic names in New Zealand sport. Halberg also won gold medals in the three-mile race at the 1958 and 1962 Commonwealth Games and was the first New Zealanders to run a sub-four minute mile.He achieved all of those successes though his left arm had withered after he was injured playing rugby as a teenager.He later became best known in New Zealand for his work with the Halberg Trust which helped disabled children play sport.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 01-12-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:03 IST
1960 Olympic 5,000-meter champion Murray Halberg dead at 89
Murray Halberg Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Murray Halberg, who overcame serious injury to win the 5,000-meter gold medal at the 1960 Rome Olympics and later devoted his life to charity work, has died. He was 89.

His death was confirmed by Athletics New Zealand which did not specify a cause. Athletics New Zealand described Halberg as "one of the most iconic names in New Zealand sport." Halberg also won gold medals in the three-mile race at the 1958 and 1962 Commonwealth Games and was the first New Zealanders to run a sub-four minute mile.

He achieved all of those successes though his left arm had withered after he was injured playing rugby as a teenager.

He later became best known in New Zealand for his work with the Halberg Trust which helped disabled children play sport. The organization is now known as the Halberg Disability Sports Foundation.

The Halberg Award is presented annually to New Zealand's Sportsperson of the Year and the Halberg Games are staged over three days each year for athletes aged eight to 21 with a physical or visual disability.

"He was truly a legend of New Zealand athletics," Sports Minister Grant Robertson said. "But his contribution has been so much more than that.

"In 1963 he established the Halberg Trust to support children with disabilities in sport and recreation. Through the Trust Sir Murray has changed the lives of generations of New Zealanders. The sheer joy that we witness each year at the Halberg Games is vindication of his vision."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy chief

Integration of aircraft with INS Vikrant likely by May-June next year: Navy ...

 India
2
UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

UP man arrested for 'insulting' national flag

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them into last 16; Motor racing-Ferrari shake things up again with Binotto departure and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-U.S. lauds wounded hero Pulisic for getting them...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland to strike -union; China reports slight drop in new COVID cases for Nov 29; Beijing cases rise and more

Health News Roundup: Up to 100,000 nurses across England, Wales, N. Ireland ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022