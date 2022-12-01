FIFA World Cup 2022: Belgium knocked out after playing out goalless draw against Croatia

Belgium were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2022 at the group stage after playing a goalless draw against Croatia in a Group F match at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Thursday. Croatia progressed to pre-quarters as finished second in the group with seven points in three matches, behind Morocco which defeated Canada 2-1 to top the group with seven points.

Croatia started off aggressively as in the first minute Luka Modric's assist helped Ivan Perisic take a right-footed shot from the left side of the box but it could not result in a goal. In the 10th minute, a Leandro Trossard assist saw Yannick Carrasco fire right-footed shot from the left side of the box. But it was blocked.

Three minutes later Belgium tried again as Dries Mertens' right-footed attempt with the help of Kevin De Bruyne from the centre of the box went high and wide to the right of the Croatia post. In the 15th minute, Luka Modric slipped in a through ball for Dejan Lovren but the latter was ruled offside.

Ten minutes later Axel Witsel took a right-footed shot from outside the Croatia box but it was blocked. In the 33rd minute, an assist from Croatia's Ivan Perisic saw Marcelo Brozovic make a left-footed attempt from outside the box. However, that, too, was blocked. In the same minute, Marko Livaja's header from the centre of the box missed the target.

In the 42nd minute, Mertens' came up with another left-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box but missed. Croatia's Borna Sosa's left-footed shot from outside the box, too, went wide of the target.

Both the teams went into halftime goalless. In the second half, too, there wasn't much change to the proceedings.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku had numerous chances to score in the second half but failed to convert any of them. The 2018 finalists, Croatia got the point they needed to progress to the last-16.

Belgium had slightly more possession at 52 per cent while Croatia's wat at 48 per cent. Belgium had three shots on target while Croatia had four. (ANI)

