Left Menu

Soccer-Uruguay lead Ghana 2-0 at halftime after Ayew misses penalty

Uruguay, who famously knocked out Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final, struck again six minutes later, when Nunez flicked the ball to Suarez, who knocked it on to de Arrascaeta to volley under Lawrence Ati-Zigi at the Al Janoub Stadium. As it stands, Portugal are set to top the group on seven points with Uruguay in second place on four and Ghana on three.

Reuters | Al Wakrah | Updated: 02-12-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 21:26 IST
Soccer-Uruguay lead Ghana 2-0 at halftime after Ayew misses penalty
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Uruguay broke their scoring duck at the World Cup on Friday to take a 2-0 halftime lead against Ghana in their Group H decider with a double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta, putting them on the verge of qualifying for the last 16. The South Americans' breakthrough came after Ghana's Andre Ayew had missed a penalty, hitting his shot softly at goalkeeper Sergio Rochet who was penalised for bringing down Mohammed Kudus.

De Arrascaeta, on his first start at the tournament, headed home from close range in the 26th minute after Darwin Nunez's cross was missed by two defenders and found Luis Suarez, whose low shot was spilled by the keeper. Uruguay, who famously knocked out Ghana in the 2010 World Cup quarter-final, struck again six minutes later, when Nunez flicked the ball to Suarez, who knocked it on to de Arrascaeta to volley under Lawrence Ati-Zigi at the Al Janoub Stadium.

As it stands, Portugal are set to top the group on seven points with Uruguay in second place on four and Ghana on three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

Fast and Free Instagram Audio Download App for Android

 Global
2
Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

Phoenix Mills opens shopping mall in Indore

 India
3
BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vande Bharat trains

BHEL among 5 bidders for Rs 58,000 cr deal to manufacture, maintain 200 Vand...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency declaration -Politico; Chinese vice premier urges improvements in COVID measures as pathogenicity weakens and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration prepares to end mpox emergency dec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022