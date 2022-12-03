Soccer-Serbia and Switzerland level at 2-2 at halftime

Serbia and Switzerland were level at 2-2 at halftime in their final World Cup Group G game on Friday after Breel Embolo equalised late for the Swiss in an absorbing contest.

Xherdan Shaqiri had opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Serbia's strike duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic scored a goal each to give them the lead. However, Embolo scored in the 44th minute after they unlocked the Serbian defence to give the Swiss one foot in the last 16.

Serbia must win if they hope to qualify and they are currently last in the standings as things stand with group leaders Brazil and Cameroon still goalless.

