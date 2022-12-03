Left Menu

Soccer-Serbia and Switzerland level at 2-2 at halftime

Reuters | Updated: 03-12-2022 01:26 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 01:21 IST
Soccer-Serbia and Switzerland level at 2-2 at halftime
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Serbia and Switzerland were level at 2-2 at halftime in their final World Cup Group G game on Friday after Breel Embolo equalised late for the Swiss in an absorbing contest.

Xherdan Shaqiri had opened the scoring in the 20th minute before Serbia's strike duo Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Vlahovic scored a goal each to give them the lead. However, Embolo scored in the 44th minute after they unlocked the Serbian defence to give the Swiss one foot in the last 16.

Serbia must win if they hope to qualify and they are currently last in the standings as things stand with group leaders Brazil and Cameroon still goalless.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022