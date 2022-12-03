Soccer-Brazil's Jesus and Telles out of World Cup due to injuries
Brazil's forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in their final Group G game against Cameroon, the country's football association said on Saturday.
Telles was substituted in the 54th minute of Brazil's 1-0 defeat by the African side, with Jesus leaving the pitch 10 mintues later.
Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday.
