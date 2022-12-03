Left Menu

Soccer-Brazil's Jesus and Telles out of World Cup due to injuries

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 03-12-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 18:22 IST
Soccer-Brazil's Jesus and Telles out of World Cup due to injuries
Gabriel Jesus Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Brazil's forward Gabriel Jesus and defender Alex Telles have both been ruled out of the rest of the World Cup after picking up injuries in their final Group G game against Cameroon, the country's football association said on Saturday.

Telles was substituted in the 54th minute of Brazil's 1-0 defeat by the African side, with Jesus leaving the pitch 10 mintues later.

Brazil face South Korea in the last 16 on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

ADB and ABIS sign $16 million agreement to support fish farming in India

 India
2
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India
3
Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

Early life experiences could have a lasting impact on genes : Study

 United Kingdom
4
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022