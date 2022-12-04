Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16? * The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. * Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, after the 2010 finalists beat the United States 3-1. WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS?
Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final: HOW DID ARGENTINA QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16?
* The top two in each World Cup group advance to the last 16. The knockout rounds, which began on Saturday, feature one-off matches, which can go to extra time and penalties to decide the winners. * Argentina recovered from their shock defeat to Saudi Arabia with back-to-back wins over Mexico and Poland to finish as winners of Group C.
HOW DID ARGENTINA REACH THE QUARTER-FINALS? * Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored in Argentina's 2-1 win over Australia in their Round of 16 tie.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S QUARTER-FINAL OPPONENTS? * Argentina will face the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, after the 2010 finalists beat the United States 3-1.
WHO ARE ARGENTINA'S POTENTIAL OPPONENTS IN THE SEMI-FINALS? * If Argentina were to make it to the semi-finals, they could face Group F runners-up Croatia or South American rivals Brazil (Group G winners).
WHO COULD ARGENTINA FACE IN THE FINAL? * If Argentina go all the way to the final, they could potentially find themselves taking on either 2018 champions France (Group D winners), England (Group B winners) or Portugal (Group H winners).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Score ‘triple billion’ health goals, ahead of World Cup kick-off: WHO
FACTBOX-Soccer-England v Iran World Cup 2022: kick-off time, venue and stats
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members
Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Business for Brazil, UK, Indonesia, Mexico, Colombia
France voices support for India, Germany, Brazil, Japan as permanent UNSC members