Boxing-Fury says he may need surgery on right elbow

WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury said he might need elbow surgery, potentially delaying a unification showdown with Ukrainian rival Oleksandr Usyk early next year. The Briton told ESPN television after his 10th-round stoppage of title challenger Derek Chisora on Saturday that his right elbow was the problem.

Soccer-Familiar U.S. shortcomings exposed but best yet to come

A fresh-faced United States squad arrived in Qatar with modest expectations and although they may leave with a sense of disappointment after another last-16 exit, their performances offered hope of a longer run when they co-host the 2026 tournament. After an encouraging group campaign, a young team brimming with confidence entered the knockout phase believing they could deliver another plot twist in a tournament where underdogs have consistently punched above their weight.

Soccer-Elated England turn thoughts to fearsome France

England spent little time celebrating Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal before turning their thoughts to an intimidating quarter-final next Saturday against reigning champions France and current tournament top scorer Kylian Mbappe. "We have a brilliant tie, haven't we?" said England coach Gareth Southgate of Saturday's mouth-watering match between the two European powers who have not met at a World Cup since 1982.

Alpine skiing-Kilde outclasses Odermatt again to win Beaver Creek super-G

Norway's Aleksander Aamodt Kilde beat rival Marco Odermatt for a second straight day with another aggressive and precise run to win the World Cup super-G race at Beaver Creek on Sunday after edging the Swiss in the downhill. Kilde tore down the challenging Birds of Prey course in one minute 10.73 seconds after battling flu-like symptoms to win the downhill on Saturday with an equally blistering run.

Top 25 roundup: 17-0 surge carries Rutgers past No. 10 Indiana

Caleb McConnell collected 16 points and 10 rebounds as host Rutgers scored 17 straight points midway through the second half and pulled away for a 63-48 victory over No. 10 Indiana on Saturday afternoon in Piscataway, N.J., in the Big Ten opener for both teams. In his third game back from a knee injury, McConnell made 4 of 12 shots, including the 3-pointer that sparked the decisive run, and also made six free throws to help Rutgers (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten) beat Indiana for the sixth straight time and eighth time in 11 meetings under coach Steve Pikiell. The Scarlet Knights improved to 10-3 at home against ranked teams since the start of the 2019-20 season.

Soccer-England's Sterling heading back to UK amid reports of home intrusion

England's Raheem Sterling, who was missing from the squad for Sunday's 3-0 World Cup win over Senegal, will head back to Britain on Monday to be with his family, coach Gareth Southgate said, as local media reported a break-in at his home.

"I've spent some time with him today. He's going to fly home. And obviously, family at these moments is the most important thing," Southgate added, when asked about Chelsea forward Sterling amid the reports of a home intrusion.

NBA roundup: Anfernee Simons, Blazers hang on to beat Jazz

Anfernee Simons recorded a career-high 45 points and Jerami Grant scored 33 as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Utah Jazz 116-111 Saturday night in Salt Lake City. Simons and Grant hit key free throws in the waning moments, and the Jazz committed four costly turnovers in the final minute to help Portland pick up the win after blowing an early 15-point lead. Jusuf Nurkic contributed 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Soccer-Migrant workers aim to stay in Qatar far beyond World Cup final

Senegal's loss to England on Sunday saw Africa's hopes of lifting the trophy in Qatar recede even further but the migrant workers watching the game at a specially-built fan zone were still hoping for the biggest prize of all -- work beyond the World Cup. Senegal's 3-0 defeat at the Al Bayt Stadium means Morocco are the continent's only sporting representatives remaining in the tournament but in Asian Town, about 60km away, some African fans were already looking beyond the final.

Soccer-Record Giroud, sublime Mbappe send France into quarter-finals with Poland win

Kylian Mbappe was in another league yet again, oozing class throughout, while the ever-reliable Olivier Giroud netted a record goal to send defending champions France into the World Cup quarter-finals with a 3-1 victory over Poland on Sunday. Les Bleus, who now face either Senegal or England for a spot in the last four, scored on the stroke of halftime as Giroud became their all-time record scorer with 52 goals before Mbappe's late screamers sealed Poland's fate and put the 23-year-old alone at the top of the scoring chart with five goals and two assists.

Soccer-"Ruthless" England surge past Senegal 3-0 to set up France quarter-final

Clinical England overcame a pedestrian start to surge to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Senegal on Sunday as high-quality goals by Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka swept them into a mouth-watering World Cup quarter-final clash with France.

England took a long time to impose themselves on the African champions, a team they had never faced before, and survived a couple of scares before two goals late in the first half changed the feel of the night and it was no contest after the break.

